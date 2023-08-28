'Shobha yatra': Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance

Nuh: Heavy security arrangements are in place here and in adjoining areas with anti-riot vehicles and drones deployed in view of the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat's call for a 'shobha yatra' on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

Authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

As a precautionary measure, the Nuh district administration has already ordered the closure of educational institutions and banks on Monday, suspended mobile Internet and bulk SMS services, and imposed prohibitory orders in the communally-sensitive district.

Outsiders have been barred from entering Nuh with security personnel being deployed at all the entry points of the district.

Advertisment

Haryana Police personnel and paramilitary forces have been deployed to keep a strict vigil.

Security has been tightened at inter-state and inter-district borders, they said.

Multiple layers of barricades have been erected by police at various points and all vehicles entering Nuh were thoroughly checked by security personnel. Anti-riot vehicles and drones have also been deployed.

Advertisment

Communal clashes had erupted in Nuh and its adjoining areas after a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession was attacked by a mob on July 31, leading to the death of six people, including two home guards and a cleric.

On August 13, the Sarv Jatiya Hindu Mahapanchayat gave a call to resume the Brij Mandal Shobha Yatra in Nuh on August 28 which was disrupted by the communal clashes in July.

The VHP has said the procession will be taken out and asserted that there is no need to obtain permission for such religious events. However, the authorities have denied permission for the yatra.

Advertisment

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday had asked devotees to offer prayers at temples in their neighbourhood instead of holding any 'yatra'. Permission has not been granted for the 'yatra', he had also said.

August 28 is the last Monday of the holy month of Shravan.

According to police, 1,900 Haryana Police personnel and 24 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed.

All entry points to Nuh have been sealed and the road leading to the Nalhar temple has also been closed.

Deputy Commissioner of Nuh, Dhirendra Khadgata, has deputed 57 duty magistrates at designated places in the wake of the call for the 'shobha yatra'.

He also appealed to the locals to cooperate with the district administration in maintaining law and order.

Haryana Police chief Shatrujeet Kapur on Saturday had said the administration has denied permission for the yatra due to a meeting of the G20 Sherpa Group, scheduled to be held in Nuh from September 3 to 7, and to maintain law and order in the aftermath of the July 31 violence.