Habitat Studio where Kunal Kamra performed decides to shut down after vandalism

New Delhi: Habitat Studio, a performance and event venue in Mumbai, on Monday announced that they were shutting down after Shiv Sena's workers vandalised its premises over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged defamatory remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show.

In an Instagram post on Monday, the studio said: "We are shocked, worried and extremely broken by the recent acts of vandalism targeting us."

The studio said artists are "solely responsible for their views and creative choices" and they have never been involved in the content performed by them.

"But recent events have made us rethink about how we get blamed and targeted every time almost like we are the proxy for the performer.

"We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy. We invite all artists, audience and stakeholders to discuss and share their views free and request your guidance so that we also respect the performers rights," the note further read.

In a previous post on Monday, Habitat Studio issued an apology to "all those hurt by this video".

"The Habitat is not involved in the making of the recent video of Kunal Kamra and it does not endorse the views expressed by it," it said.

Habitat Studio, where Kamra's show was held, is the same venue where the controversial 'India's Got Latent' show was filmed and led to major controversy last month.

A large number of Shiv Sena workers on Sunday night gathered outside Hotel Unicontinental, where the studio is located. They allegedly ransacked the studio and the hotel premises, the Mumbai Police said.

The police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra, a comedian who has often courted controversies, for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde during the show.

They also registered a case against nearly 40 Shiv Sena workers for allegedly vandalising the Khar-based venue, where Kamra's show with the "gaddaar" (traitor) jibe at Shinde was shot, as well as the hotel in whose premises the studio is located.

Amid criticism from Shiv Sena leaders, there were some who defended the comic and called out the vandalism by the party workers.

Rival Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut called Kamra's latest remarks “Kunal Ka Kamal”.

Stand-up comic and lyricist Varun Grover shared the video of Shiv Sena workers vandalising the venue on his X account, writing: "Skill India. Make in India. Ease of doing business. Mother of Democracy."

Lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan also posted the video on the microblogging site and captioned it as: "Shinde Shiv Sena showing Modi how they face criticism even in jest!"