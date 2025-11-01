Shocked by loss of lives in temple stampede in Andhra Pradesh: President Murmu

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday condoled the loss of lives in a stampede at a temple in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam and prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

At least 10 people were killed and many others injured in the stampede that occurred around 11:30 AM. Most of the victims were women, according to officials.

"Shocked to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic incident at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved families and pray for quick recovery of those injured," Murmu said in a post on X.

The stampede occurred at Venkateswara temple in Kasibugga town at around 11.30 am, said Kasibugga sub-division in-charge DSP Lakshman Rao.

"Total 10 deaths. Seven on the spot and three while undergoing treatment," Srikakulam District Collector Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar told PTI and added that most of the victims are women.

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha noted that at least five people were injured. She said at least seven of the dead are in the age group of 35-40.

According to her, the temple is located at an elevation on the first floor, and when the devotees were climbing, the railing broke off, resulting in the people standing at a corner falling off and others dropping on them.

Observing that Kasibugga Venkateswara temple is a private one and not under the Endowments Department, Anitha said it is common to see 1,500 to 2,000 devotees turn up here every Saturday.

Further, she noted that the auspicious occasion of Ekadasi coinciding with 'Karthika Masam' on a Saturday aggravated the tragedy as multitudes thronged the temple.