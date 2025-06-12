Shocked by plane crash near Ahmedabad: Jharkhand CM

Ranchi, Jun 12 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday expressed grief over the Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad airport.

The London-bound aircraft with 242 passengers and crew on board crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. Several casualties are feared.

"I am shocked by the heartbreaking incident of the plane crash in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. My deepest condolences to the deceased of the accident and their families. May Marang Buru protect everyone," Soren said in a post on X.

The plane crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad International Airport around 2 pm, the police said. PTI NAM BDC