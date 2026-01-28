Shocked, saddened by Ajit Pawar's death: Mehbooba

Srinagar, Jan 28 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said she was shocked and saddened by death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash.

"Deeply shocked and saddened by reports of a tragic private plane crash claiming the life of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar along with others. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May the departed souls rest in peace," Mehbooba said in an X post.

Pawar, 66, was among five people killed as the plane attempted to make an emergency landing at Baramati Airfield in Pune district.

Pawar was travelling to Baramati from Mumbai to address public meetings as part of the campaign for the February 5 zilla parishad elections in Maharashtra. PTI MIJ RUK RUK