Shocked, saddened by demise of Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday condoled the death of CPI(M) leader Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee and said the state government will provide him with full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey.

Banerjee said she was "shocked and saddened" by the demise of her predecessor.

Bhattacharjee, the former chief minister of West Bengal, died on Thursday at his Kolkata residence, CPI(M) state secretary Mohd Salim said.

He was suffering from old age-related ailments.

"Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have known him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years. My very sincere condolences to Meeradi and Suchetan at this hour of grief," Banerjee said on X.

Shocked and saddened by the sudden demise of the former Chief Minister Sri Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee. I have been knowing him for last several decades, and visited him a few times when he was ill and effectively confined to home in the last few years.



My very sincere condolences… — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 8, 2024

She expressed condolences to members of the CPI(M) party and all his followers.

"We have already taken a decision that we shall give him full respect and ceremonial honour during his last journey and rites," Banerjee said.