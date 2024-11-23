Shocker for Congress as senior leaders Chavan, Thorat stare at defeat

Mumbai: In a jolt to the Congress, senior party leaders Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat were staring at defeat in the Karad (south) and Sangamner assembly constituencies in Maharashtra as counting entered the final stages.

Former chief minister Chavan (78) was trailing by 24,807 votes against BJP's Atul Bhosale as the 15th round of counting ended with two more rounds to go.

Thorat was trailing behind Shiv Sena's Amol Khatal by a margin of 13,837 votes at the end of the 19th round with two more rounds to go.

In Bhor constituency, sitting Congress MLA Sangram Thopate is trailing behind NCP candidate Shankar Mandekar.

Mandekar has taken a lead of 19,683 votes against Thopate.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray established a lead of 8,408 votes at the end of the 16th round. There was one more round to go.

In Mahim, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Mahesh Sawant was leading by 1068 votes at the end of the 16th round, with two more rounds to go, while MNS leader Amit Thackeray, son of party chief Raj Thackeray, was trailing in the third place.