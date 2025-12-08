Shocking that police working negligently in brutal rape case of 4-year-old: Delhi court

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) "It is shocking that the police are working so negligently in such a heinous and sensitive matter," a Delhi court said on Monday while hearing a case regarding the brutal rape of a four-year-old girl.

Additional Sessions Judge Amit Sahrawat was hearing the case regarding the determination of interim compensation to the child survivor. The court had earlier sought the victim impact report (VIR) from the investigating officer.

Special Public Prosecutor Aditya Kumar appeared for the state.

"The brief facts of the case are that the victim is just four years old and she has been brutally raped by the accused, due to which the victim's both private parts got torn and she was admitted to a hospital for 15-16 days," the court said.

It said the offence was "so heinous that although at present the victim has been discharged from hospital, her private parts are not naturally working, as the victim is dependent on alternative pipes placed in the side of her abdomen for passing urine and stool".

The court said that the medical procedure had to continue for around a year, but there was no certainty that her private parts would heal.

"The considerable fact is that neither the investigating officer (IO) is present, nor any person on behalf of IO is present, nor despite advance notice, any VIR has been filed.

"It is shocking that the police is working so negligently in such a heinous and sensitive matter. The conduct of the police is taken on record," it said.

Deprecating the conduct of the IO and the station house officer (SHO), the court said the victim and her family could not be allowed to suffer for the negligence of police officials.

It said the proceedings for interim compensation were being taken up without considering the VIR.

The court directed that a copy of the order be sent to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) concerned.

Regarding the aspect of compensation, the court, in a separate order, said, "The sufferings of the victim are beyond imagination as she is a child of just four years. This is the most severe form of pain and sorrow through which the victim is passing at present." "In these circumstances, it is the duty of this court to help the victim and her parents and to alleviate the sorrows of this family to some extent," the court said, underlining that it was a fit case for the grant of interim compensation.

After hearing the submissions of the child’s father, it directed that an interim compensation of Rs 5 lakh be immediately disbursed to the child by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority.

"Needless to mention that the amount of interim compensation awarded by this order will be adjusted while granting/deciding the final compensation at the time of judgment," the court said.