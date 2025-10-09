Shoe attack on CJI: Attempt to 'suppress' the voice of judiciary, says Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the attack on Chief Justice of India B R Gavai was an attempt to "suppress" the voice of the judiciary and a "well-planned conspiracy".

The former Delhi chief minister was reacting to a lawyer attempting to hurl a shoe at the CJI in the Supreme Court on Monday.

"The attack on the Chief Justice has shaken the entire nation. After the attack, there were threats on social media to attack him. Yet no action has been taken in the matter. This looks like a well-planned conspiracy," he charged a video posted on X. He said the attack was an "attempt" to "suppress" the judiciary and asked people to raise their voice against it.

जस्टिस गवई पर हुआ हमला और उसके बाद उनको दी गई धमकियां दलितों और पूरी न्यायपालिका को दबाने और डराने की साज़िश है। pic.twitter.com/bP1YmJsVyx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 9, 2025

"What message will go to the judiciary. Other judges will be scared that if they give a decision against these people, they would be attacked and their families also will not be spared," he said.

Those who threaten the CJI must get the strictest possible punishment, he demanded.

"Throwing a shoe at the country’s Chief Justice B R Gavai and threatening him on social media is an insult to the Dalit community and to the Constitution. These people cannot tolerate a person from the Dalit community becoming the CJI. By attacking the Chief Justice, they want to silence the voice of the judiciary.... If you are a true patriot, raise your voice to ensure that those who attacked and threatened the CJI receive the harshest punishment," he added.

A 71-year-old lawyer attempted to hurl a shoe at CJI Gavai in his courtroom in the Supreme Court on Monday, an incident that has drawn widespread condemnation.

According to police sources, the lawyer was unhappy over the CJI's remarks during a hearing last month concerning the restoration of a Vishnu idol in Khajuraho.