Shoot-at-sight order to continue in Dhubri during Durga Puja: Assam CM

Guwahati, Aug 26 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himnta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that ''shoot-at-sight orders'' at night, enforced since June 13 in Dhubri following communal disturbances in the district, will continue during Durga Puja.

People of Sanatan Dharma are in a minority in Dhubri, and their protection from fundamentalists is a priority of the government, Sarma said.

''The shoot-at-sight orders have not been withdrawn and will continue,'' Sarma said at the sidelines of a programme in Kokrajhar.

There is no unrest in Dhubri or incidents of violence, but the shoot-at-sight orders will continue during Durga Puja, the chief minister said.

The festival will be celebrated from September 28 to October 2 this year.

''Anyone attempting to create unrest in Dhubri will face severe consequences,'' he added.

The chief minister had visited Dhubri on June 13 and announced that shoot-at-sight orders would be in force at night in the district, bordering Bangladesh, as a communal group is trying to create disturbances, which the government will not tolerate.

He had again visited the district 10 days later and said that over 150 anti-socials, including 11 from outside the state who had cases pending against them, have been arrested since June 13.

The day after the Bakrid, a cow's skull was found in front of the Hanuman Temple in the district headquarters, following which members of both Hindu and Muslim communities appealed for peace and harmony.

The next day, however, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple, while incidents of stone throwing were reported.

On June 8, Sarma had said that a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during the Bakrid festival and parts of the meat were thrown at multiple locations across Assam.

Sarma asserted that the state government was fully committed to ensure enforcement of law and order in the state and defeat all communal forces. PTI DG NN