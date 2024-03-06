Shoot down Indian gaur that killed farmer if it cannot be tranquilised: Kerala Government order

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode, Mar 6 (PTI) As protests by the public and people's representatives intensified in Kozhikode district over the death of a man in an attack by an Indian gaur, the Kerala government on Wednesday ordered that the animal be shot and killed if it cannot be tranquilised or captured.

The order by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala, made it clear that first the animal that killed 70-year-old Abraham should be clearly identified, and then all possible efforts should be made to tranquilise it as per the existing Act, rules and guidelines.

"If the animal cannot be tranquilised or captured and it is established as the same one responsible for the death of Palattiyil Abraham alias Avarachan at Kakkayam, Kozhikode district, the animal shall be killed under section 11(1)(a) of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972 with strict adherence to the provisions of the section and guidelines in vogue," the order said.

It also directed that the entire operation be carried out under the supervision of the CCF, northern circle and shall be photographed and videographed. A detailed report on the operation shall also be submitted.

The direction came after intense protests unfolded in Kakkayam yesterday following the death of Abraham who was attacked by an Indian gaur (also known as India bison) at his farm there around 3 pm on Tuesday.

Despite being rushed to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Abraham succumbed to his injuries. PTI HMP HMP ANE