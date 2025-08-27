'Shoot them quickly,' CP bar bouncer shouted as mob thrashed patrons over abusing 'dholwala'

New Delhi, Aug 27 (PTI) A group of bouncers and staff members of a bar in Connaught Place allegedly assaulted three friends, two of them advocates, after they tried to stop them from abusing a 'dholwala,' police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 1.15 am on Sunday outside a bar in N Block, when Dharmendra Kumar, 36, and Naveen Kumar, 31, both lawyers, and Naveen Shaukin, 28, were returning home after a party, they said.

Several people, mostly bouncers and staff members of the bar, abused, thrashed, and hit them with a hard object after laying them on the ground and also threatened to kill them, a senior police officer said.

According to police, Dharmendra Kumar, the complainant, said that he and his two friends had gone to the bar for dinner and drinks.

After paying the bill online around 1 am, they stepped out for a smoke and were listening to a man playing dhol outside the bar.

"They were enjoying the music when a bouncer from the bar allegedly abused and tried to forcibly remove the dhol player. When the victims objected to the bouncer's behaviour, a heated argument took place. The bouncer then allegedly called 8-10 other bouncers and staff members from the bar," the officer said.

The accused allegedly threatened to shoot the three if they did not leave, and then beat them, the officer said. Dharmendra also alleged that his gold chain went missing during the scuffle.

Police took the wounded to the Lady Hardinge Hospital for treatment.

"We were not disturbing anyone. We went out of the bar and saw a dholwala. My friend paid him, and he was playing near the road. Then a bouncer suddenly came and started stopping him. He then abused him, and when we tried to stop him, saying that the dholwala is just a poor person, he started abusing us," Dharmendra told PTI.

The victim alleged that the bouncer immediately called more people, most of whom were staff members of the bar, and attacked them. "They put us on the ground and started kicking and beating us. This went on for around 15 minutes and then all dispersed." One of them also said, "Jaldi se inko goli maro" (Shoot them quickly), the victim told PTI.

"We didn't even understand what our fault was. We did nothing except to tell them not to abuse the poor person. We called the police, and a PCR van arrived after 15 minutes. A lady, who sells balloons, saw the entire matter and told the police about the same. However, we came to know that these people also threatened her for telling the police the truth," Dharmendra said, claiming that the bouncers and the other assailants were habitual offenders.

A case has been registered under sections 115(2) (Voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (Wrongful restraint), 351(3) (Criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (Joint liability) of the BNS at the Connaught Place Police Station.

CCTV camera footage from the bar and its surrounding areas is being scanned to identify the accused. The role of the bar staff and management is also under scrutiny, the officer said. PTI SSJ VN VN