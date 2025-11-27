Shooter of Himanshu Bhau gang held after encounter in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A shooter of Himanshu Bhau gang, who carried a bounty of Rs 25,000 on him, was arrested by Delhi Police after an encounter on Thursday, an official said.

The shooter, identified as Ankit (25), a resident of Haryana's Sonipat, opened fire on the police team when they moved in to arrest him at around 8.05 am near Sai Baba Mandir on Urban Extension Road 2.

"He fired three rounds, one of which struck the bulletproof jacket of a head constable. The police team retaliated and Ankit was hit in the right leg. He was apprehended," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh.

According to the DCP, Ankit was wanted for firing at gangster Rohit Lamba in Najafgarh on October 28, along with three others.

While four accused have already been arrested, Ankit and another shooter, Deepak, were on the run. Delhi Police had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 each for their arrest.

Police said Ankit is a habitual offender. In 2020, he fired at a team from Central Intelligence Agency in Bahadurgarh, injuring a constable. PTI BM RUK RUK