Shooter of Kala Jatheri gang nabbed after gunfight in Delhi's Najafgarh area

New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) An active member and shooter of the Kala Jatheri gang was arrested in Delhi's Najafgarh following a brief exchange of fire in the early hours of Wednesday, an official said.

Suhail alias Jaggi (21), who was wanted in at least two criminal cases of land grabbing and firing, sustained injuries during the gunfight, he said.

A pistol with one live cartridge and a motorcycle were recovered from his possession, the official added.

"On the intervening night of June 10-11, the Special Cell received information that Suhail would be visiting Najafgarh to meet an associate. A trap was laid accordingly. Around midnight, he was spotted riding a motorcycle and was signalled to stop," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Aalap Patel said.

However, instead of surrendering, Suhail opened fire at the police team. "The police returned fire in self-defense. During the exchange, he sustained a bullet injury to his right leg and was immediately overpowered," the officer said.

He was later shifted to Rao Tula Ram Memorial Hospital in Jaffarpur Kalan for treatment. A case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Arms Act was registered at Special Cell police station.

"While working with his father in Bahalgarh area, Suhail came in contact with Jitender alias Monu, a close aide of gangster (Sandeep) Kala Jatheri. Under Monu's influence, Suhail gradually became involved in criminal activities and joined the gang," the official said.

Further investigation is underway to identify Suhail's associates and trace other gang members.