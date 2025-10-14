'Shooter' of Prince Khan gang injured in exchange of fire with police in Dhanbad

Dhanbad (Jharkhand), Oct 14 (PTI) An alleged shooter of Prince Khan gang was injured following an exchange of fire with police in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Tuesday, an officer said.

The encounter took place near Tilatand Pahari on Rajganj-Tetulmari road under Tetulmari police station limits between 4.30 am and 5 am on Tuesday, police said.

The accused was identified as Bhanu Majhi, a wanted criminal of Jamshedpur, they said.

Tetulmari police station in-charge Vivek Kumar Choudhary said Majhi received a bullet injury on his left leg and was admitted to a private hospital.

He said Majhi was coming on a bike from the Rajganj side in the early hours of Tuesday. "Police asked him to stop at a check post, but Majhi opened fire at the police team. Police also retaliated, in which Majhi was injured," Choudhary said.

A 9mm pistol and bike were seized from Majhi, he said.

On Monday, Dhanbad police had arrested 12 criminals, including four belonging to the Majhi group of Jamshedpur. A large cache of arms, ammunition, bike, and cash was seized from their possession.

The official said they received information about Bhanu Majhi hiding in Dhanbad.

Dhanbad police launched a special campaign against the shooter of Dhanbad-based gangster Prince Khan, who is currently living in Dubai. Khan recently demanded extortion from industrialists and doctors of Dhanbad, Jamshedpur and Ranchi.