Shooters who opened fire in Nangloi, Alipur held in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Delhi Police on Tuesday apprehended two suspected sharp shooters, including a juvenile, of the Gogi gang from Narela area for allegedly opening fire at two property dealers' offices, a senior police officer said.

According to police, two separate incidents of shooting at property dealers' offices in Nangloi and Alipur were reported on Monday.

During investigation, a tip-off was received that two of the shooters, Akash and one juvenile, would be arriving in northwest Delhi's Narela.

A team was formed and dispatched to the location consequent to the information, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Around 8.15 pm, the suspects were spotted waiting on a scooter and when the noticed police, they tried to flee.

One of them took out a firearm and aimed it at the officers.

Head constable Narender tackled the armed suspect, while Sub-Inspector Ajit and his team apprehended the second suspect, Bhatia said.

The shooter was identified as Akash Rathore, 18, a resident of Khera Khurd. The other one was found to be a juvenile.

Akash revealed that they were members of the Gogi gang and had carried out the shootings in Nangloi and Alipur in an extortion bid, Bhatia said.

He said they were acting on the orders of gangsters Yogesh alias Tunda and Monty Maan, and their associate Ram Niwas alias Mogli, Bhatia said. PTI NIT VN VN