Shooting inside hospital in Bihar, one injured

Ara: A 33-year-old man was shot at by a gunman inside a private hospital in Bihar's Bhojpur district, triggering a chaotic situation in the health facility, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening in Ara under the Town Thana Police Station limits when the man went to the hospital to admit his pregnant wife there and the accused opened fire at him, a senior officer said.

The condition of the injured person, identified as Rangnath Chouhan, is stated to be stable, Town Thana PS Station House Officer Sanjeev Kumar said.

An FIR has been registered at the police station after the CCTV footage of the incident went viral on social media. he said.

The injured, a resident of Gaurichak area of Patna, sustained three gunshot wounds, and was taken to another hospital for treatment, the SHO said.

"The accused has been identified. The injured man has undergone an operation and two bullets have been removed. The investigation is on and the CCTV footage is being scrutinised," he said.

The police have launched a manhunt to arrest the accused, the SHO added.