Shooting inside police station: Court junks pre-arrest bail plea of Maharashtra MLA's son

Thane, Mar 27 (PTI) A court in Maharashtra’s Thane district has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of Vaibhav Ganpat Gaikwad, whose MLA father allegedly shot at a Shiv Sena leader inside a police station last month, a court official said on Wednesday.

Vaibhav has been absconding since the February 2 incident.

According to the police, Vaibhav’s father and BJP lawmaker Ganpat Gaikwad opened fire on Mahesh Gaikwad of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena inside the Ulhasnagar police in the district over a land dispute.

Vaibhav Gaikwad’s counsel told the Kalyan court that the charges against his client were false and that he had been wrongly implicated due to his familial association. He also claimed discrepancies in CCTV footage to suggest that Mahesh Gaikwad's lawyers might have orchestrated the firing, the official said citing the argument.

After hearing the defence and the public prosecutor, Additional District and Sessions Court Judge S G Inamdar rejected Vaibhav’s anticipatory bail application, he said.

Of the five accused in the case, five have been arrested. Vaibhav’s father MLA Gaikwad is currently in Navi Mumbai’s Taloja jail. PTI COR NR