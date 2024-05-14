Shop, 16 motorcycles gutted after power transformer catches fire in Thane district

Thane, May 14 (PTI) A shop and 16 motorcycles were gutted after a power transformer caught fire near a railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday morning, a civic official said.

Advertisment

A power transformer near Badlapur railway station caught fire around 6.30 am, said Bhagwat Sonanwane, chief fire officer of the Kulgaon-Badlapur fire station.

Local firefighters rushed to the scene, and the blaze was put out within an hour, he said.

No one was injured in the incident, but a shop and 16 motorcycles parked in the area were gutted, the official said.

Preliminary reports suggest that the fire was a result of a short circuit, he said. PTI COR ARU