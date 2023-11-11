Shop catches fire in Prayagraj, 3 rushed to hospital

Prayagraj (UP), Nov 11 (PTI) Three people were rushed to a hospital with burn injuries after a three-storey shop-cum-house caught fire here in Bahadurganj locality under Mutthiganj Police Station on Saturday, an officer said.

Chief Fire Officer Rajiv Kumar Pandey said firemen rescued three persons from the building.

The shop was located on the ground floor, with a residence on its first floor, he said.

Prima facie, it seems the fire was triggered by a short-circuit, the fire department said.

Firemen were still trying to douse the the blaze which spread to few other shops. PTI RAJ CDN NAV VN VN