Shop gutted in fire in MP's Jabalpur; four persons rescued

Jabalpur, Jan 19 (PTI) A garment and furniture shop was gutted in a blaze in a shopping complex in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city on Sunday, while four persons were rescued, a civic official said.

The fire broke out in the shop located on the second floor of the shopping complex in the afternoon, Jabalpur Municipal Corporation Fire Department Officer Kushagra Thakur told PTI.

"Four persons were rescued from the shop. Eight fire tenders and water tankers were deployed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of fire is being ascertained," Thakur said. PTI COR ADU BNM