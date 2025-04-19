Shop owner arrested for sexually harassing 9-year-old girl

Thane, Apr 19 (PTI) A shop owner was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 9-year-old girl in Shilphata area of Thane, a police official said on Saturday.

Shil Daghar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde identified the accused as Jafar Ali Sohab Siddiqui (48), a resident of Achargalli.

"On April 3 and 17, he called the victim to his shop when she was returning home from school. He touched her inappropriately. Siddiqui has been booked for sexual harassment and other offences under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," he said. PTI COR BNM