Shop owner assaulted, robbed of jewels worth lakhs in UP's Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) A group of people allegedly robbed a 34-year-old jeweller of ornaments worth lakhs of rupees on Wednesday and assaulted him in full view of the public before fleeing, police said.

The robbery took place in the Gosai Ganj area near Bharathipur in Sultanpur district.

According to police, Suresh Chandra Soni, the owner of Suresh Jewelers in Sudanpur Bazaar, was returning home on his motorcycle after closing his shop for the day.

Around 6 pm, as he approached the Sudenapur-Babuganj road, about 100 metres from the Bharathipur canal, a car intentionally rammed into his motorcycle, causing him to fall on a roadside.

Four individuals then got out of the car, grabbed his bag containing the jewellery, and attempted to escape, an officer said.

"When Soni resisted, the assailants brutally attacked him. He fell on the ground, bleeding, as the attackers made off with the jewellery. After regaining composure, Soni reported the incident to the police," the officer said.

Soni was taken to the Community Health Centre in Kurebhar for medical treatment, Circle Officer Ramesh Kumar said.

Superintendent of Police Somen Verma also visited the crime scene.

On August 28, five men robbed jewellery worth over Rs 1 crore from a shop in Sultanpur.

Mangesh Yadav, one of the suspected robbers, was gunned down in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on September 5. T he episode triggered a political storm in the state. PTI COR KIS VN VN