Shop owner held for buying stolen mobile phones from robbers' gang

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) A shop owner from Santacruz has been arrested by Mumbai Police for allegedly purchasing stolen mobile phones from two suspected robbers, an official said on Monday.

The shopkeeper, identified as Dinesh Madhavi alias Dinesh Maharaj (48), deals in selling mobile phones. He had been arrested in the past as well for buying stolen phones from three robbers.

The gang of robbers commits theft of high-value mobile phones, laptops, and other valuables, targeting women and senior citizens in housing societies, the police official said.

In a recent incident, two robbers stole an expensive mobile phone from a building in Pydhonie area. The stolen phone was later sold to the mobile phone shopkeeper. Following a complaint, the police tracked both robbers and subsequently nabbed Dinesh Maharaj with their assistance.

Police suspect that gang members have contacts in Rajasthan and Gujarat as well, the official said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway. PTI ZA NSK