Shop owner shot at by former tenant in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) A shop owner was shot at by a group of men in southeast Delhi's Nizamuddin area, police said on Saturday, adding that they have made two arrests in the case.

After being hit with bullets on Friday, he was immediately rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre, where he is undergoing treatment, an officer said.

A former tenant allegedly opened fire outside Qibla Perfumes, which is run by Furkan (32), and his two brothers, Waseem (33) and Abdul Khalid (30), police said.

According to officials, the victim and his brothers had recently asked Ehsaan to vacate a shop he had rented. He complied about 15 days ago, and the firing is suspected to be related to that dispute.

A PCR call regarding the firing was received at the Nizamuddin police station at 10.08 pm on Friday.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that around 10 pm, their former tenant, Ehsaan, arrived at the shop along with a few associates and began a quarrel with Waseem, police said.

During the altercation, one of the accused pulled out a firearm and fired three rounds. Furkan suffered an injury to his leg during the incident.

"A case was registered under sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 3(5) (joint liability) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Arms Act on August 2 has been registered and investigation has been taken up," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

He added that two accused have been apprehended and one of these two has fired upon the victim as confirmed by the CCTV footage.

"None of these two have any previous involvement. Few other accused are still at large. Efforts are underway to apprehend them," the officer said.

An inspection of the crime scene led to the recovery of three empty cartridges and two live rounds, police said.