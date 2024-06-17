Shop wall collapses in Thane; no casualty

Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) A portion of the wall of a shop collapsed in Maharashtra's Thane city shortly after midnight on Monday, civic officials said.

No person was injured in the incident which took place at around 12.15 am in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

The "gala" (small shop) was empty when a portion of its wall collapsed into a drain adjacent to it, he said.

Local fire personnel and the regional disaster management cell team members rushed to the spot after being alerted and cleared the debris from the drain.

As a precautionary measure, civic workers pulled down three other stalls located over the drain which were in a dangerous condition, the official said.

One of the stalls was operated by a cobbler while the others were unoccupied, he said. PTI COR GK