Shopkeeper attacked in Ulhasnagar during Ganesh idol procession; one held

Thane, Sept 18 (PTI) A group of individuals allegedly assaulted a shopkeeper during a Ganesh immersion procession in Ulhasnagar city in Thane district, leaving a person injured, police said on Wednesday.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident.

Police said an argument broke out when gulal (coloured powder) was thrown at a group of individuals on Tuesday night, which escalated into violence.

A shopkeeper and others were attacked by members of another group, police said, adding a stone was also hurled.

A case was registered at Hill Line police station under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and an investigation is underway, a police official said. PTI COR NSK