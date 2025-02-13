Shopkeeper booked for power theft in Thane

Thane, Feb 13 (PT) Police have registered a case against a shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Thane district for illegally tapping into the local power supply network and stealing electricity of Rs 8.59 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The accused used two core cables to tap power in an unsafe manner from the fuse cut-out of the power supply company's utility network in Mumbra area.

As many as 36,722 units of electricity were stolen in one year from December 31, 2023, the official from Mumbra police station said.

A case was registered against the accused on Wednesday under provisions of the Electricity Act, the police added. PTI COR GK