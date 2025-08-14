Shopkeeper booked for sexually assaulting 2 minor boys in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Aug 14 (PTI) Police here have registered a case against a 32-year-old shopkeeper for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor boys after luring them into his shop with candies.

The incident took place on the evening of August 11 in the Ubhaon police station area.

According to the police, the two boys, aged eight and nine, were playing outside a shop when the owner, Afzal Ansari alias Raju Master, offered them candies to come inside. Once inside, he allegedly assaulted the children sexually and threatened them not to tell anyone.

"Following the incident, the children informed their families. Based on a complaint filed by the mother of one of the boys, an FIR was registered against Afzal Ansari on Wednesday," said Station House Officer (SHO) Rajendra Prasad Singh.

The SHO said that police sent both children to the district hospital for a medical examination on Thursday. Efforts are currently underway to arrest the accused, who remains at large.