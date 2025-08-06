Shopkeeper held with Rs 1.8 lakh drugs in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Police on Wednesday arrested a paan shopkeeper for allegedly selling MD drug and recovered the contraband valued at Rs 1.84 lakh from him, officials said.

The 48-year-old accused, Manwar Jamirullah Ansari, operated his shop at Tagore Nagar in Vikhroli area here, a police official said.

Based on a credible information, the police laid a trap near his outlet and caught him red-handed while selling the drug, he said.

The police seized 92 grams of MD, valued at Rs 1.84 lakh from his possession, the official said.

A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was underway, the police added. PTI ZA GK