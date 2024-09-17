Shopkeeper, his 2 aides held for beating up cop after argument over change

Mumbai, Sep 17 (PTI) A shopkeeper and his two aides were arrested for allegedly assaulting a 36-year-old police personnel at Byculla in central Mumbai following an argument over money, an official has said.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Dockyard Grain Store located near Dockyard Road, he said.

"The victim, an official posted at Tardeo police station, had gone to purchase groceries and household items. After buying the goods, the shopkeeper told him that he does not have a change to return the remaining amount, following which the police personnel went to another shop, got the change and made the payment to the shopkeeper," the official said.

"While tendering the change, the police personnel passed a comment against the shopkeeper, saying that while he runs a big shop he does not have change. Angry over the remark, the shopkeeper and his two aides started arguing with the cop and beat him up," he said.

A case was registered against the shopkeeper and his two aides at Byculla police station, he said, adding that all three were arrested. PTI DC NP