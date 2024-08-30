Shopkeeper hit with iron rod at property dealer's office in Shahdara; dies

New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) A 50-year-old sanitary hardware shop owner was allegedly killed by a property dealer in Shahdara area with a rod, an officer said on Friday.

According to the officer, the victim, Rishi, who also worked as plumber in the locality, was called for a meeting at a realtor's office at Balbir Nagar Chowk in Shahdara.

He used to work with one Amit Madaan and Prince, who have real estate and construction business and who often contacted him for fitting sanitary items in houses and shops.

According to police, Amit and Prince were not satisfied with Rishi's last work and had called him to talk over the matter at 7 pm Thursday.

Rishi, along with one Jitendra, went to their office and a fight ensued between him and Madaan, an officer said.

Before Prince and Jitendra could intervene, Amit hit Rishi with a rod on his head and wounded him critically.

Rishi's son and other family members reached the realtor's office and rushed him to a private hospital. Doctors there referred him to GTB hospital where he was declared dead.

Rishi is survived by his wife and three children, the officer said.

Another officer said a case of murder has been registered and teams were formed to nab Madaan, who is absconding.

The officer said the CCTV footage of the incident has been retrieved and matter is being probed. PTI ALK ALK VN VN