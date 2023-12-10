Shopkeeper in Rajasthan gets threat letter from PFI

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) A shopkeeper in Rajasthan’s Alwar district has received a threat letter in the name of banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI), police said on Sunday.

Alwar sadar SHO Dinesh Meena said a shopkeeper in Chikani village on Tijara Road received a letter by post sometime back.

In the letter, the man has been asked to vacate his shop by December 31, he said.

“The names of three shopkeepers have been mentioned in the letter and a bomb threat has been given if they do not vacate by December 31. The sender of the letter has written his name as PFI,” the SHO said.

The officer said that a case in this regard has been registered on Thursday by Sohan Lal Jatav (74). PTI SDA NB