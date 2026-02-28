Shopkeeper 'robbed' of Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint in Delhi's Model Town

New Delhi (PTI): Three unidentified men allegedly robbed a 22-year-old shopkeeper of Rs 14 lakh at gunpoint and knifepoint in northwest Delhi's Model Town area, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a PCR call regarding the incident was received at Model Town police station on Friday.

"The complainant, Kartik, a resident of Mahendru Enclave, told police that he was watching a film inside his shop when three unknown men entered on the pretext of updating their mobile number in Aadhaar details," a senior police officer said.

One of the accused bolted the shop door from inside, while another allegedly pointed a pistol at the victim's head. The third suspect reportedly placed a knife to his neck and demanded cash, Kartik told police in his complaint.

"The trio decamped with a bag containing Rs 14 lakh in cash," said the officer.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend the accused. CCTV camera footage from nearby areas is being scanned, he added.