Shopkeeper selling banned gutkha held for trying to bribe cop in Bhayander

Thane, Jan 18 (PTI) The Anti Corruption Bureau arrested a shopkeeper from Bhayander in Thane district for allegedly offering a bribe to a police officer to save his unauthorised tobacco and gutkha business, an official said on Thursday.

The man, identified as Surendra Chourasia (43), offered the police official Rs 5,000 as bribe so that the latter does not take any action against him, ACB Deputy Superintendent of Police Madhavi Rajekumbhar said.

"Chourasia was selling gutkha, which is banned in the state. He was arrested when he offered a bribe to the official during a trap laid by the ACB at his shop. Further probe is underway," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM