Shopkeeper shot at in Ludhiana, victim holds in-laws responsible for attack

Ludhiana, Nov 8 (PTI) A shopkeeper was shot at and injured after being allegedly attacked by some people here on Friday, with police claiming that a person known to the victim's in-laws harboured enmity towards him, leading to the incident.

Advertisment

Ludhiana's Deputy Commissioner of Police, Jaskaran Singh Teja said three to four people, including one identified as Rishabh Benipal, arrived at the shop and shot at its owner Prinkle.

The shopkeeper was admitted to hospital with multiple bullet injuries, he said.

According to the police, Prinkle told them that Benipal harboured enmity towards him and also held some members of his in-laws' family responsible for the attack.

Advertisment

The DCP said the victim stated that he had a love marriage recently, but his wife's family was against it. The victim claimed that his in-laws wanted his wife to tie the knot with Benipal.

Over the past few days, Prinkle and his in-laws' were hurling abuses at each other over the phone and video chats, the DCP said.

"We have recorded his statement and filed a case based on his complaint. CCTV footage from the spot is also being examined," he said.

Advertisment

A woman present at the shop also sustained injury, police said, adding further investigations were underway. PTI COR SUN NSD NSD