Shopkeeper shot dead by unidentified assailants in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 16 (PTI) A 24-year-old youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was sleeping at his tyre-puncture repair shop here, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Yatendra Kumar told reporters that the victim, Farman, was found lying outside his shop with bullet injuries in Mujheda village under Mirapur police station limits on Monday night.

"The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder," he said.

The police said efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.