Shopkeeper shot dead in Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda, Oct 28 (PTI) A shopkeeper was shot dead outside his shop here by two unidentified persons on Saturday evening, police said.

Advertisment

Harjinder Singh Johal (53) was sitting outside his shop at Mall road here when the duo came on a motorbike and fired at him, they added.

Johal was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the police said.

A purported CCTV footage of the incident also went viral on social media.

The police said an investigation has been launched and they are scanning the CCTV footage of nearby areas to trace the accused.

Meanwhile, local shopkeepers held a protest against the killing of Johal and demanded strict action against the offenders. PTI COR CHS RPA RPA