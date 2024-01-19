Shopkeepers in CP to light 1.25 lakh diyas to celebrate Ram temple consecration in Ayodhya

New Delhi, Jan (PTI) The traders and shopowners in Delhi's famous Connaught Place market will celebrate the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya by holding various programmes, including lighting of 1.25 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) on the historic day, said NDTA joint secretary Amit Gupta on Friday.

Many restaurants in CP have pledged to serve exclusively vegetarian food on the day of "pran pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya, said Gupta.

The whole Connaught place (CP) market complex will be decorated with saffron flags bearing image of Lord Ram, he added.

A large LED screen will be installed at the inner circle of CP for live broadcast of the "pran pratishtha" ceremony in Ayodhya for the people in the area, said the joint secretary of the New Delhi Traders Association (NDTA).

During the ceremony, the local traders and people will perform puja with blowing of conches, ringing bells, he added.

Gupta said a specially prepared "laddoo" weighing 11 KG will be offered during the rituals and taken as prasad, adding a "Sundar Kand" recital programme will also be held.

Gupta further said all those present, including the shopkeepers and the CP visitors, will light "Ram Diyas" in the evening.

The "pran pratishtha" ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be performed on January 22 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI VIT AS AS