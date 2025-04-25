Shops, commercial establishments down shutters in Latur to protest Pahalgam attack

Latur, Apr 25 (PTI) Shops and other commercial establishments remained shut in Latur on Friday in protest against the horrific terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 persons, mostly tourists, were killed.

The 'bandh' (shutdown) was called by various political parties and citizens' groups.

Shops and commercial establishments in Ganjgolai, Gandhi Chowk, Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Rajiv Gandhi Chowk, the Market Committee area, New Renapur Naka and Nanded Naka remained closed.

Essential services like hospitals, medical stores, dairy outlets and blood banks were exempt from the shutdown, one of the organisers said.

Earlier, the city saw a motorcycle rally to express solidarity with the victims as well as a 'mashaal' (torch) rally. PTI COR BNM