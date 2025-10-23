Shops in Old Delhi's Katra Neel sealed following Supreme Court order

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) Several shops in Katra Neel, Chandni Chowk, were sealed on Thursday following a Supreme Court order, said Sanjay Bhargaw of the Chandni Chowk Traders Association.

He said that around eight shops were sealed on Thursday by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), while 750 shops were listed in the court hearing.

However, after reaching out to the MCD, no immediate response was received from the official.

Praveen Shankar Kapoor, general secretary of Chandni Chowk Nagrik Manch, clarified that the MCD acted on a directive from the Supreme Court after a resident of Katra Neel filed a petition.

"This sealing was not the MCD's initiative. If the traders had approached the court in time, legal relief could have been obtained," Kapoor said.

He added that under the Delhi Master Plan 2021, most parts of Katra Neel are designated commercial and the proposed Master Plan 2041 shows the entire area as 100 per cent commercial. However, trade associations failed to present these facts before the Supreme Court through competent legal representation.

"Despite opportunities provided by the MCD and urban area officers, the concerned trade associations did not take the necessary steps to secure relief," Kapoor said, adding that negligence in hiring a capable lawyer has left traders paying the price, with their shops now sealed.

Meanwhile, Saurabh Bharadwaj, president of the Aam Aadmi Party's Delhi unit, wrote on X, "Traders and shopkeepers should get ready because now the BJP has come from top to bottom. Now the phase of sealing of shops has started again." He claimed, "Today, around 20 shops were sealed by the MCD in Chandni Chowk. Don't the BJP's MCD and Delhi government know that this is a commercial area? "Is the MCD misleading the court and getting the sealing done? A few years ago, when the BJP was in the MCD, the livelihood of thousands of people was snatched away. Shops were sealed in markets from Defence Colony to Rajendra Nagar. Today, that era has returned," Bharadwaj said.

The Supreme Court case involves a legal challenge filed by residents of Katra Neel against illegal commercial construction and misuse of residential properties.

In a recent ruling, the court ordered that all stay orders granted by the MCD's Appellate Tribunal or the Delhi High Court that prevent the sealing of these illegal properties will become ineffective after December 31. PTI NSM NSM KSS KSS