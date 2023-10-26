Shops on Jayanagar shopping complex basement; notice to BBMP in contempt petition

Bengaluru, Oct 26 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday issued notice to the Chief Commissioner of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for failing to follow a 2020 order of the Court to remove the illegal shops in the upper basement of the Jayanagar shopping complex here within three years.

RR Hiremath, an advocate practicing in the HC had filed the petition challenging the violation of building laws by the BBMP by allowing shops to operate from the upper basement of the rebuilt Block I of the Complex which was meant to be a parking space.

The BBMP had contended that the upper basement was temporarily being used to accommodate old licensees and it would be used as a parking space once Block II, III and IV were constructed within three years.

The HC had disposed of the petition granting the time.

Hiremath once again approached the HC with a contempt petition alleging that BBMP has failed to construct the other blocks and remove the illegal shops from the parking floor of the upper basement.

The division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Krishna S Dixit heard the petition and ordered issuing notice to Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and adjourned the hearing. PTI COR GMS GMS ROH