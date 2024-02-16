Shops owners, residents in Alipur rue heavy losses due to massive blaze

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Shop owners and residents living around the paint factory that caught fire in Delhi's Alipur area rue that they have suffered heavy losses due to the blaze that has taken away their source of livelihood and ravaged their shelter.

Nearly eight shops, a two-storey building of Nasha Mukti Kendra, and a few houses in the vicinity of the factory were engulfed in the fire trigged by an explosion in over 30 containers carrying chemical in the factory, according to the police.

Akshay, the son of a stationary shop owner that was gutted by the fire tragedy, said his family has suffered a loss of about Rs 30 to 40 lakh due to the incident.

"We have suffered a loss of about Rs 30 to 40 lakh. Our two bikes, machines, the stationary in the shop, everything is burnt. We had moved the shop from the main road to the ground floor of our house just two weeks ago, " said Akshay, whose house stands opposite to the factory.

His uncle's tailor shop was also ravaged in the fire leading to heavy losses to the family, he added.

Around 11 people were charred to death and four were injured and admitted to a hospital after a fire broke in a paint factory in outer Delhi's Alipur area on Thursday evening.

It was a narrow escape for 19 people, including the staff living in the Nasha Mukti Kendra right in front of the factory, who jumped the barbed wire installed on the roof top of the building to prevent the inmates from running away and saved their lives.

"I was sitting outside the Nasha Mukti Kendra when the chemical drum exploded. I imminently ran inside and rushed everyone to the terrace. The locals helped us to jump the fences by putting ladders and cots," the building's caretaker told PTI.

Ravika, the owner of the rehabilitation center, said that the fire has completely destroyed the property causing her a loss of around Rs 40 to 50 lakh.

"It is going to be difficult to repair the building now. It is completely destroyed by the fire. We have suffered a loss of around Rs 40 to 50 lakh," she said while hoping to get compensation from the Delhi government.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of those killed in the fire and said the government will access the damages caused in the fire to consider compensating the affected properties.

"We have full sympathy for the families of the deceased. We will provide a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. Two people have sustained minor injuries and they will be awarded a compensation of Rs 20,000 each and those with major injuries will be awarded a compensation of Rs two lakh each," he told reporters.

Among the buildings that got caught fire in the incident includes a stationary and tailor shop run by two brothers who had recently moved their business in the ground floor of their house. PTI SJJ AS AS