Shops, properties burnt to ashes in Nagaland market fire

Kohima, Sep 9 (PTI) Hundreds of shops with properties worth crores of rupees have been razed to ashes after a fire broke out in a few commercial buildings at High School junction here in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The Fire & Emergency Service Department received the information around 2:30 am and the blaze was brought under control by 5 am, they said.

Officials of the High School Traders Union said some people suffered minor injuries while trying to protect the properties inside more than 100 shops.

There was no report of any fatality.

The blaze is suspected to have erupted due to a short-circuit in one of the shops, police said.

Further investigation is underway. PTI NBS RBT