Shops set on fire in Rajasthan's Jhalawar after road rage murder; internet suspended

Kota, Apr 25 (PTI) Authorities in Jhalawar suspended the internet after several shops were set on fire as a consequence of the alleged gunning down of a 20-year-old local videographer by some unidentified people in a road rage, officials said on Friday.

Shambhu Singh, a Dug resident, died of a gunshot fired from a car, with two persons inside it.

As it happened, Singh had a row with the car occupants after his vehicle hit theirs on Thursday and they followed him to the Meghwal Mohalla where he was shooting a wedding, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash Atal said.

In the wake of the incident, an irate mob set at least six stalls on fire in the area and pelted stones.

Raipur Police Station SHO Bannalal Jat sustained critical head injury in stone-pelting and was referred to Jaipur after primary treatment in Jhalawar.

Around half a dozen other policemen sustained minor wounds in the confrontation with the mob.

Since then, police have detained a man, Rehan, and seized the car allegedly used in the crime. A heavy police deployment has been made in the area.

Considering the charged atmosphere, Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Singh Shekhawat ordered suspension of internet services in Dug, Gangdhar and Pedawa sub-divisions from 12 am Friday to 12 am Saturday.

Earlier, Singh's family and locals went on a protest demanding the culprits be brought to book and refused a post-mortem. They relented after the intervention of Dug MLA Kaluram Meghwal.

Meghwal announced that Singh's kin would receive Rs 40 lakh in compensation – Rs 5 lakh from the government and the remaining sum from public contribution —, as well as a contractual job for his younger brother, Jhalawar Collector Ajay Singh Rathod told PTI. PTI COR VN VN