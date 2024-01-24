Shops vandalised by unidentified persons in clash-hit and other areas of Thane

Mumbai: Unidentified persons have vandalised a few shops in some areas of Maharashtra's Thane district, including Naya Nagar which witnessed a communal clash three days back, a police official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday night in Kashimira, Naya Nagar and Navghar areas of the district neighbouring Mumbai.

A video which went viral on social media showed some persons on motorbikes throwing stones at the shops.

The shops in these areas were damaged following which the police registered an FIR against unidentified persons, the official from Mira Bhayander-Vasai Virar police said.

The police were trying to obtain the CCTV footage of the spots where the shops were damaged to establish the identity of the attackers, he said.

Notably, members of two communities clashed during a vehicle rally organised in Naya Nagar, a Muslim-dominated locality, on Sunday night, a day ahead of the consecration of Lord Ram's idol in the Ayodhya temple.

Police had registered a case of attempt to murder against 50-60 persons and took 13 of them in custody, the official said, adding that efforts were on to identify and nab the other accused.

Strict vigil was being maintained and a flag march was conducted on Tuesday in Naya Nagar area by personnel of the local police, State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Maharashtra Security Force, the official said.

The situation in the area is now normal even as heavy police security remains deployed there. Shops, schools and other establishments in the locality have opened, he said.

The police have appealed to the people not to pay heed to any provocative videos.

Action will be initiated against those who try to disrupt the communal harmony, the official said.

On Tuesday, "illegal" roadside stalls in Naya Nagar area were demolished by the Mira Bhaindar Municipal Corporation using bulldozers, officials earlier said.

The action by the civic body came a day after Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, warned of strict action against rioters.