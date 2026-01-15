Short circuit during Mayawati's press conference in Lucknow fills room with smoke, no one injured

Lucknow, Jan 15 (PTI) A brief moment of panic unfolded on Thursday at a press conference addressed by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati, after smoke filled the room due to a short circuit.

No casualties were reported in the incident, party leaders said.

The incident occurred during the final moments of the press conference held at the BSP headquarters in Lucknow on the occasion of Mayawati's 70th birthday. Smoke was seen coming out from a bulb in the room, which led to a commotion.

BSP state president Vishwanath Pal told PTI that a bulb fused during the press meet, leading to a short circuit in the wiring.

"As the wire got burnt, a small amount of smoke spread in the room. There was no fire, and no damage was caused," he said.

He added that Mayawati and all journalists present at the venue were completely safe.

Mayawati, who turned 70 on Thursday, observed the day across Uttar Pradesh as 'Jan Kalyankari Diwas'.