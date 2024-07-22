Short circuit sparks fire at Zepto store near Noida, none injured

Noida: A fire broke out due to short circuit at a store of a quick commerce company near Noida on Monday morning, officials said.

No person was hurt in the blaze that erupted at a Zepto store near Ek Murti Chowk in Noida Extension, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar said.

"We were alerted about the fire around 7 am through the control room. Taking immediate action, we rushed five fire tenders to the site and the fire was completely extinguished," Kumar said.

The flames caused a lot of smoke in the store. It was found that the fire was triggered by a short circuit and it spread through the store, he added.