Short circuit triggers fire in Noida flat, no casualty

Noida, Oct 16 (PTI) A fire broke out in a 12th-floor apartment in a group housing society here on Monday, police said.

No person was harmed in the episode, which apparently was triggered due to a short circuit, the police said.

“The blaze was reported from the flat in the Express Zenith society in Sector 77 around 12.15 pm, prompting deployment of two water tenders along with firefighters who brought the situation under control," a police official said.

"The fire broke out in the temple area of the house due to a short circuit," the official said.

There was no injury to any person in the episode, the police said, adding that the damage to property was being assessed. PTI KIS NB NB