Short circuit triggers minor fire incident in Vijayawada airport

Vijayawada, Oct 28 (PTI) A short circuit triggered a minor fire incident at the old terminal building in Vijayawada Airport on Tuesday, and it was quickly doused by the fire fighting team, said an official.

Vijayawada Airport director Lakshmikanth Reddy called the short circuit incident as an insignificant one, which lasted for about five to 10 minutes.

"A small short circuit was there, yes. That was in the old terminal building, customs office. Morning around 7:15 am," Reddy told PTI.

According to the airport director, it was just smoke which was quickly extinguished.

He said there was neither injury nor much loss of property.